Provencher MP Sees 2019 As A Good Year For Conservatives

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Provencher MP Ted Falk is expecting 2019 will be a good year for the Conservative Party. National public opinion polls in the last month have the Conservatives back in front of the Liberals after a long period in second place. Falk says that puts his party in a good position for the October federal election.

"An election is less than a year away and we're very excited about the momentum that the Conservative Party has. Canadians are seeing that the Liberal platform is not something that's going to be good for Canada in the long term and they are looking to our leader, to Andrew Scheer, and to his common sense approach to government. Canadians are looking for a change. They are looking to Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives to bring forward a principled and common sense, responsible alternative to the government that we have with the Liberals."

Meanwhile, Falk says things will be quite a bit different in Ottawa when MPs return from Christmas break. He explains the House of Commons in the Centre Block of Parliament will undergo renovations for the next ten years. A temporary House of Commons has been built in the West Block. Falk says he took some time to reflect on the building on the last day of the sitting before Christmas.

"It was very emotional. I took a bit of time to walk up and down the halls and reflect on my past five years that I've been able to spend there. It certainly is due for a retrofit and a renovation and I am looking forward to what that will look like. I'm not sure I'll be the one who is going be sitting in Centre Block when it re-opens (in 2029). We'll have to see. Certainly, it's moving forward and it's a new era."

More Local News

UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life Of Winkler Woman

Carman RCMP responded to fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 3. At approximately 6:30 p.m a semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the RM of…

Provencher MP Sees 2019 As A Good Year For Conservatives

Provencher MP Ted Falk is expecting 2019 will be a good year for the Conservative Party. National public opinion polls in the last month have the Conservatives back in front of the Liberals after a…

Community Collaboration On Altona's Horizon In 2019

The Altona mayor says collaboration between town council and community organizations will be a priority in 2019. Altona town council saw a near complete renewal following October municipal elections,…

Accident at HWY 32 and Southview Drive Diverting Traffic

As highways continue to be slippery in the region today, we've received reports of another accident in Winkler that is causing traffic delays. The accident has occurred at the intersection of HWY 32…

Multi-Vehicle Fender Bender Slowing Traffic Near Morden

Pembina Valley Online has received reports of a multi-vehicle collision just east of Morden near the intersection of HWY 3 and La Verendrye Boulevard. This accident is causing delays in morning…

Holiday Checkstops Find Fewer Impaired Drivers

RCMP in Manitoba stopped nearly 12,000 vehicles in this year's Holiday Checkstop Program. Police say through 262 checkstops, they charged 90 people with Impaired Driving; 87 by alcohol and 3 by drug.…

UPDATE: Highway 3 Reopened After Accident

An accident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi closed PTH 3 north of Boundary Trails Health Centre Thursday evening. Stars Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m…

Local Snowmobile Trails Opening Soon

Snowmobile trails are expected to open soon for the Pembina Valley Snowkickers.The group maintains more than 500 km of designated snowmobile trails together with the Snoman Inc. With recent snowfalls…

Police Searching For Snowmobile Thieves

The Altona Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen snowmobile. Police say the 2011 Polaris Assault snowmobile was taken in the early morning hours Thursday after thieves…

Not So Fast...Manitoba Hasn't Nixed Daylight Saving Time Yet

A bill to abolish Daylight Saving Time (DST) in Manitoba has been getting a lot of attention on social media lately. There is even some discussion the legislation has already passed, however, that is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login