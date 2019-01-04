Provencher MP Sees 2019 As A Good Year For Conservatives

Provencher MP Ted Falk is expecting 2019 will be a good year for the Conservative Party. National public opinion polls in the last month have the Conservatives back in front of the Liberals after a long period in second place. Falk says that puts his party in a good position for the October federal election.

"An election is less than a year away and we're very excited about the momentum that the Conservative Party has. Canadians are seeing that the Liberal platform is not something that's going to be good for Canada in the long term and they are looking to our leader, to Andrew Scheer, and to his common sense approach to government. Canadians are looking for a change. They are looking to Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives to bring forward a principled and common sense, responsible alternative to the government that we have with the Liberals."

Meanwhile, Falk says things will be quite a bit different in Ottawa when MPs return from Christmas break. He explains the House of Commons in the Centre Block of Parliament will undergo renovations for the next ten years. A temporary House of Commons has been built in the West Block. Falk says he took some time to reflect on the building on the last day of the sitting before Christmas.

"It was very emotional. I took a bit of time to walk up and down the halls and reflect on my past five years that I've been able to spend there. It certainly is due for a retrofit and a renovation and I am looking forward to what that will look like. I'm not sure I'll be the one who is going be sitting in Centre Block when it re-opens (in 2029). We'll have to see. Certainly, it's moving forward and it's a new era."