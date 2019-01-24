2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

Provincial support for area public school divisions will vary next year.

According the province's latest public schools funding announcement, Border Land, Prairie Rose, Prairie Spirit, and Red River Valley school divisions will all see a 2 per cent decrease in money from the Government of Manitoba in 2019/20. The province says these divisions are all on the Formula Guarantee which ensures funding is at least 98 per cent of the prior year because their operating support, combined with the Tax Incentive Grant, is less than that.

However, Garden Valley School Division will see a .5 per cent increase in provincial support thanks to an increase in equalization support which is partially offset by a 0.4 per cent decrease in enrolment and the phase out of the Tax Incentive Grant.

Western School Division will see a 4.4 per cent increase thanks to added equalization support and a 4.6 per cent increase in enrolment.

Overall, the province says support for public elementary and secondary education will increase by $6.6 million next year, exceeding $1.329 billion in total.

Thursday's funding announcement also directs school divisions to keep local education property tax increases at two per cent for 2019-20 while continuing to reduce administrative costs.

 

