Province Committed To Reducing PST To Seven Percent

The province remains committed to rolling back the retail sales tax from eight percent to seven percent by 2020.

"It will save families and businesses more than $300 million a year and improve Manitoba’s competitiveness," Finance Minister Scott Fielding explains. "In 2019, we will continue our work to fix the province's finances, repair services and rebuild our economy."

Fielding notes the Province is also working to remove more Manitobans from the tax roll, and provide a break to small businesses.

The indexing of the basic personal amount and personal income tax brackets to the rate of inflation, which began in 2017, will effectively remove 3,810 Manitobans from the tax rolls in 2019 for an annual savings of $38 million.

In 2018, indexing removed an estimated 1,740 Manitobans from the tax rolls and saved residents more than $17.5 million annually.

"We are putting money back on the kitchen table for families, seniors, and households across the province," Fielding says. "Our government will continue to take action to reduce taxes and ensure Manitoba is a competitive and affordable place to live, work and raise a family."

To support growth and investment in Manitoba’s economy, the Province has also increased the small business income limit eligible for the zero percent small business rate from $450,000 to $500,000 in 2019, bringing Manitoba in line with other provinces and the federal government.