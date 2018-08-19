Province Continues To Remind Water Users About Aquatic Invasive Species

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A common misconception with zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive species in Manitoba, is that they are widespread and it's too late to take control of the population, but that's not the case, according to Candace Parks, the aquatic invasive species specialist for the department of sustainable development with the province of Manitoba.

The small clam-like creature was first confirmed in Manitoba at Lake Winnipeg in 2013 and in the Red River and Cedar Lake in 2015. They originated in Eastern Europe and Western Asia, and first arrived in North America 30 years ago in the Great Lakes of Ontario.

Larval zebra mussels, called veligers, are microscopic and can survive in small amounts of water, which is one way they spread. Adult zebra mussels can attach themselves to objects another method of travel.

This is why the province continues to remind water recreationists to do their part in managing the spread of the invasive species by cleaning, draining, drying and decontaminating their water-related crafts and equipment, as it is the law.

"The law in Manitoba is that every single water user needs to take the proper steps or requirements, so across the board, doesn't matter what waterbody you're using, it is the law now to ensure either when you go into a waterbody you take the steps ... when you're leaving any waterbody in the province these requirements are also put in place," Parks said.

Failing to exercise proper cleaning and disposal steps could lead to a fine.

Though there are currently 15 aquatic invasive species in the province, zebra mussels act as the poster child for the issue, Parks said. Spiny water flea, rusty crayfish and Asian carp are examples of other invasive species.

Zebra mussels can cause biodiversity loss, damage to infrastructure, are dangerous to walk on with bare feet at the beach, and steal nutrients and food from native species.

"They're filter feeders, so they are eating things out of the water column that are supposed to be used for our native organisms, such as plants and fish; these are brand new mouths to feed and there's lots of them," she said.

There are a number of control zones set up where zebra mussels have or are expected to invade. These locations require extra attention to watercraft and equipment after use. These places include portions of Buffalo Bay, Winnipeg River, Nelson River, Saskatchewan River/Cedar Lake, Whiteshell, Lake Winnipeg and the Red River.

"The province can't do this alone because every single water user has a stake in our waterbodies. If we want to protect them, everybody needs to get on board and make sure they do the proper steps," Park said.

For more information regarding proper procedures on cleaning watercraft and water-related equipment, visit the government's website.

