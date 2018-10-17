Province Drastically Stiffens Penalties for Distracted Driving

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

The province announced today an increase of penalties for those caught in instances of distracted driving with an electronic device. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler outlines the shocking statistics that led to this decision.

"For distracted driving in 2012, there were 4,780 collisions," notes Schuler. "In 2017 that number grew to 15,403. Compare that to impaired driving. In 2012 there were 123. In 2017 there were 133."schuller distracted drivingRon Schuler making announcement

He notes this means, while impaired driving collisions only increased by a total of ten between 2012 and 2017, distracted driving increased about three times.

Schuler says November 1st will see the penalties in effect. If caught for the first time, license suspension will be three days. That will change to seven days for subsequent occurrences within a ten year period. He notes you will be required to immediately relinquish your license at the roadside and will be issued a 24-hour temporary license.

He also outlines the increase in fines.

"The current $203 will now be $672 for every time you get caught," says Schuler. "Also, we're going to increase the demerits for careless driving from two to five demerits. When you want to get your license back there's a $50 reinstatement fee you have to pay as well."

