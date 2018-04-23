Province Giving Teeth To Code Of Conduct

The province is looking into making changes to the Municipal Act to give municipalities tools to protect staff and officials from bullying and harassment.

Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton announced today at the Manitoba Municipal Administrators Association Conference and Annual General Meeting the province will be reviewing the act to find ways to add enforcement mechanisms for code of conduct violations.

He notes, at this time the code doesn't have any teeth when addressing concerns.

The government will be holding roundtable discussions with the Association of Manitoba Municipalities and the Manitoba Municipal Administrators Association in June and September.