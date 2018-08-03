Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The Pembina Valley will see a number of construction projects kickstarted on local roads this summer. The province has invested $2.25 million through the municipal road improvement program, which includes $200,000 in Winkler for the Adora Ave., Viking Road and Norland Drive project.

In Altona, a $67,400 grant will pay for concrete and drainage upgrades on 10th Ave North West. In Carman, $67,400 will see improvements to Main St. In the municipality of Rhineland, a $74,000 grant will pay for concrete paving in Blumengart. In Emerson-Franklin Municipality, $67,400 will go towards paving projects in Emerson, Dominion City and Arnaud.

"Investing in municipal infrastructure ensures our communities can sustain continued, long-term growth," says Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton. "Maintaining our municipal roads helps to increase economic activity, extended asset life, improve public safety and community development. Our roads are pipelines for the flow of both goods and services, and improvements ensure that our province will continue to see increased economic activity."

The $2.25 million in Municipal Road Improvement Program funding was made available to ensure a smooth transition while the government is restructuring program delivery models to reduce red tape, eliminate program duplication and ensure value for money, Wharton explains. He notes, to ensure a seamless transition, 30 projects in 30 municipalities plus funding for 18 northern affairs communities have been approved in 2018.

More Local News

Province Greenlights Funding For Road Improvements In The Pembina Valley

The Pembina Valley will see a number of construction projects kickstarted on local roads this summer. The province has invested $2.25 million through the municipal road improvement program, which…

West Nile Infected Mosquitoes On The Rise

The first case of the West Nile Virus in Manitoba, this year, has been identified in the Southern Health region. Southern Health-Santé Sud Medical Officer of Health Doctor Michael Routledge says it's…

GJ Chemical Snags Crop Input Facility North of Altona In Latest Expansion

The CEO of GJ Chemical is looking forward to the future as the company continues to expand its service menu. The latest expansion move involves the purchase of the crop input facility just north of…

Emerson Port of Entry Ready For Long Weekend Traffic

High vehicle traffic on our highways is usually the norm on long weekends, and the August long weekend is no exception. Motorists planning to cross the Canada-U.S. border should expect to see higher…

Hundreds of Families Find Rest at Katie's Cottage During First Two Years

More than 300 families were able to find respite and care at Katie's Cottage this past year. The facility, located just east of Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) between Morden and Winkler,…

Police To Step Up Water Patrols This Weekend

Boaters can expect a bigger police presence on Manitoba waterways this weekend as part of an initiative called, 'Operation Dry Water'. The Life-Saving Society, Manitoba Branch, and the Canadian Safe…

West Nile Virus Found In Southern Manitoba Child

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Manitoba and, it involves a child under ten years of age from Southern Health-Santé Sud. Manitoba Health will not identify the gender of…

Concrete Test Site Is Among Summer Projects For Municipality Of Rhineland

Several summer projects have been taking place in the Municipality of Rhineland. Reeve Don Wiebe outlined some of the projects in the Gretna area. "Mr. John Klassen is building rental spaces for…

Winkler Open To Discussing Regional Indoor Pool

While the scaled-back Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving forward, the call for an indoor pool remains strong in the community. Originally an indoor pool lay at the end of multi-phase preliminary…

Coding Camp Helps Girls Pursue Computer Science

Local girls recently had the chance to try computer coding. Jamie Reimer was interested in learning how to perform coding and Codemakers gave her the opportunity to do so. "I thought it be very cool…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login