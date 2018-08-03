Province Greenlights Funding For Road Improvements In The Pembina Valley

The Pembina Valley will see a number of construction projects kickstarted on local roads this summer. The province has invested $2.25 million through the municipal road improvement program, which includes $200,000 in Winkler for the Adora Ave., Viking Road and Norland Drive project.

In Altona, a $67,400 grant will pay for concrete and drainage upgrades on 10th Ave North West. In Carman, $67,400 will see improvements to Main St. In the municipality of Rhineland, a $74,000 grant will pay for concrete paving in Blumengart. In Emerson-Franklin Municipality, $67,400 will go towards paving projects in Emerson, Dominion City and Arnaud.

"Investing in municipal infrastructure ensures our communities can sustain continued, long-term growth," says Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton. "Maintaining our municipal roads helps to increase economic activity, extended asset life, improve public safety and community development. Our roads are pipelines for the flow of both goods and services, and improvements ensure that our province will continue to see increased economic activity."

The $2.25 million in Municipal Road Improvement Program funding was made available to ensure a smooth transition while the government is restructuring program delivery models to reduce red tape, eliminate program duplication and ensure value for money, Wharton explains. He notes, to ensure a seamless transition, 30 projects in 30 municipalities plus funding for 18 northern affairs communities have been approved in 2018.