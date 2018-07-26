Province Making Progress On Deficit Reduction

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

According to Manitoba's Finance Minister, the Province is ahead of schedule in paying off the provincial deficit.

"While the previous government repeatedly ignored warnings from credit rating agencies about its uncontrolled spending, these agencies (S&P Global Ratings and DBRS Ltd.) have acknowledged our responsible efforts to put Manitoba on a path to sustainability," explains Finance Minister Cameron Friesen.

Friesen says that the current government inherited a $900 million deficit, implementing a plan to be debt free by 2024. Currently, the projected 2017-2018 deficit is sitting at $726 million; $114 million less than previously projected.

Friesen adds that there's no way to predict how the future will affect finances but says, "It's clear that there is a lot of work to do, and we've taken an 'all hands on deck' approach."

$170 million annually is still being used to service the province's debt. "That's $170 million that can't be going into investments that Manitobans want," says Friesen. "It's going to take everybody in order to make this fiscal recovery that we know is so important in order to maintain and ensure good program delivery long into the future."

