A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Dec. 18th at 7 pm in the City of Morden Council Chambers. Copies of the Financial Plan will be available Dec. 15th.

Details
Category: Local News

The Province of Manitoba has confirmed a new plan to make PTH 75 north of Morris a flood-proof route.

In November 2014, Manitoba Infrastructure originally proposed raising 14 KMs of Highway 75 about one to two meters all the way to Aubigny in order to keep the arterial road open when the Red River swelled to 2009 levels.

However, Herb Mahood, Regional Director with Manitoba Infrastructure, said that at the time they didn't know what the final cost would be, and explained that as estimates started to come in officials decided to take another look.

"We knew it was going to be expensive, but when the actual costs came in we said, 'Wow, we have over a hundred million dollars worth of structures on this one, fourteen kilometre stretch of road'." herb mahood newfloodplan2

The final tally for the initial plan, which included mitigation structures that would prevent the damming of water, eventually came out $181 million.

Mahood explained that once the cost realization set in, officials decided to take a step back and search for a better solution.

"We looked at a map...an aerial photograph from 2009, that shows PR 246 in 2009 was high-and-dry," said Mahood. He added it was then that they decided to explore that route as a way to keep traffic moving in the area when flood waters threatened PTH 75 north of Morris.

The updated plan, unveiled at an open house Wednesday in Morris, would see traffic redirected east out of town on Highway 23, up one mile to PR 246 then back down to PTH 75 along PR 205. Mahood noted this plan would include paving PR 246 between Morris and Aubigny and PR 205 to R-TAC standards in order to accomodate the heavy truck traffic that typically travels on Highway 75.

"So we looked at that and we did some cost estimating and it became clear this was the best way to go," he said.

Cost of this new plan is expected to come in $100 million less than the original at about $80 million.

This updated solution also includes a full rehabilitation of Highway 75. Mahood said the portion north of Morris will eventually be re-paved at its current height, it just won't be flood-proofed.

Ultimately, the Morris Bridge will also be refurbished but Mahood noted that work is at least 15 to 20 years down the road.

Work on PTH 75 north of Morris is expected to get started in the next five years with PR 246 to see improvements shortly after.

More Local News

RCMP Say Rash of Gas Station B&E's Are Connected

Carman RCMP believe a series of recent gas station break and enters are connected. The first break in happened shortly before 4AM on November 24 when officers were alerted to an alarm at the gas bar…

PVRAM Meets On Marijuanna

Leaders in the Pembina Valley share many of the same concerns regarding marijuanna. In total, 13 of 14 member municipalities of PVRAM (Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors) attended a meeting on Monday.…

Winkler K-8 School No Longer Nameless

It's been loosely referred to as the Pine Ridge school for awhile, and now the official name of Winkler's new K-8 school is 'Pine Ridge Elementary School.' The Garden Valley School Division board…

Morden's Canada 150 Skate Generates Donation For Genesis House

Genesis House received a number of toques, gloves, and mittens, as well as monetary donations, at Morden's Canada 150 Skate this weekend. "We invited people to bring things for our mitten tree," said…

Winkler Police Board Closing In On New Chief Selection

There are some exciting developments in the search for a new Chief of Police for the City of Winkler. As Henry Siemens, Chairman of the Winkler Police Board, explained, three strong candidates have…

Morris Based Trucking Coming Ready For New U.S. Requirements

A Morris based trucking company is ready to meet the new requirements for driving in the United States. New laws in the U.S. will make it mandatory for all trucks hauling product in that country to…

Gas Bar Robbed, Four-Year-Old Attacked By Dog, Police Report

Winkler Police are requesting the public's help regarding a recent break and enter. Police learned the Canadian Tire Gas Bar was broken into sometime during the early morning hours of December 10.…

Fred Penner Returns To Pembina Valley "My Parents' Stomping Grounds" (VIDEO)

At 71 years old, Canadian Icon Fred Penner continues to create and share his music with fans of all ages. Penner, best known for his long-running television show Fred Penner's Place recently made a…

Morden Special Olympian Chrissy Peters Meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

From Morden to Austria to Parliament Hill, this was the journey for Morden's Chrissy Peters. She was recently recognized by the Prime Minister and the rest of the Federal Government after…

Monarch First SAFE Work Certified Foundry In Manitoba

There's been one work time loss accident in over 500 days at Monarch Industries in Winkler. The achievement is a reflection of the culture of safe work practices at the foundry. Monarch Industries…

Morden Brawl Injures Staff, Suspect Banned From Restaurant

A brawl involving half a dozen individuals ended without charges but one suspect banned from the Traveller's Inn in Morden. On December 9, Morden Police Services were called to Traveller's Inn around…

Manitoba Holds Off On Signing Marijuana Excise Tax Agreement With Feds

Despite getting a bigger share of the pot pot, Manitoba hasn't signed onto a marijuana excise tax agreement with the federal government. Initially, the federal government offered provinces a 50/50…

Missing Dogs Spark Warning from Municipality

A local municipality is warning pet owners about a recent rash of dog thefts. Emerson-Franklin CAO Tracy French says they've received several calls from local residents since November 15 who say…

Questions Surround Potential Morden/Winkler Police Merger

The Winkler and Morden police boards are in early conversations about the potential of merging the two services into one. "The services have worked well together for years," Winkler Police Board…

Border Valley Sno Goers Looks Forward To Another Season

The Border Valley Sno Goers are preparing for another snowmobiling season. Border Valley Sno Goers president Vern Wieler is one of the few remaining members who started the club in 1994. He said the…

Pedestrian And Traffic Study Part Of New GVSD School Planning

A pedestrian and traffic study will be conducted in the area near the site of Winkler's new K-8 school to be built west of 15th Street and south of Highway 14. Garden Valley School Division…

Snow Removal Parking Ban Fines Jump To $150 In Morden

Morden City Council has increased penalties and added a season-long ban to its winter snow removal parking by-law. Fines have jumped from $20 to $150. Public Works Manager Les Wieler said the by-law…

Emerson-Franklin Wants Input On Surplus Crown Land

The municipality of Emerson-Franklin wants to have some input on how crown land near the Emerson port of entry will be developed in the future. The province plans to re-design and re-align the…

New Pharmacy Honours Legacy Of Former Winkler Mayor

The pharmacy landscape continues to shift in Winkler to a more personalized approach, which may save the healthcare industry money down the road. "It involves working with the patient more closely...…

Falcon Lake Golf Course Pro Shop And Restaurant Torn Down

The pro shop and restaurant at the Falcon Lake Golf Course are being torn down. Harry Brotchie is the President and Owner of Lakeland Golf Management which runs the Falcon Lake Golf Course. He says…

Advent

Community Events

13
Dec
2017
Taste of the Holidays - Newcomer Dessert Potluck

13 December 2017 - 14 December 2017, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

St. Paul's United Church, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Christmas Coffee with MLA Cameron Friesen

14 December 2017 10:00 am

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





14
Dec
2017
Christmas Lunch

14 December 2017 12:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

14 December 2017 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Education and Financing Info Session -Winkler

14 December 2017 6:30 pm

Regional Connections





14
Dec
2017
Evening Course: Wisdom Literature

14 December 2017 7:00 pm - 9:45 pm

Steinbach Bible College





14
Dec
2017
Pickelball

14 December 2017 - 08 February 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





