Province Puts Brakes On Looming 'New Home Warranty Act'

The Province has heard the concerns surrounding the New Home Warranty Act.

The new legislation, which had caused some concern and questions from builders and municipalities, has been delayed to 2020. Originally, the act was scheduled to come into effect at the end of the month.

MSTW Planning District General Manager Glen Wieler explains they were busy preparing local residents for the changes, including holding an information night in October, only to hear last week the legislation is delayed for two years.

"I'm guessing they saw the program wasn't ready and needed some more fine-tuning," he says, adding it's encouraging to see "they just don't blindly start a program that's not ready."

In a letter, Consumer Protection Office Director Beatrice Dyce explains the province is taking time to review the act to "explore alternatives and propose amendments to the legislation."

"The Government of Manitoba has committed to reviewing provincial and municipal service responsibilities and continuing to reduce regulatory burdens," Dyce said in the letter.

As it was originally laid out, the mandatory new warranty act (which was supposed to come into effect January 1, 2018) would've mandated newly-constructed homes in Manitoba are protected against defects.

However, the City of Winkler's planning department suggested the act would've favoured larger construction companies, and unfairly punished smaller start-ups.

"We need to make sure we participate in creating a solution," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says

"It's much more efficient to take part in the program if you're doing 20 houses than if you're doing one or two a year," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says, adding there are many smaller construction companies that wouldn't have been able to afford the new warranty.

The planning committee also expressed concern over the proposed legislation, calling it a rushed and unprepared roll-out, with many key questions unresolved.

"We're thankful that they're listening," Harder says. "They don't always have all the answers, and need to hear from the public and the municipalities... they did that and we're very appreciative."

"We need to make sure we participate in creating a solution," he adds.