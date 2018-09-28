Province Releases More Info On Conservation District Boundaries

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Category: Local News

Provincial officials were in Carman this week hosting a consultation meeting that included local municipal officials and representatives from the La Salle Redboine Conservation District.

The meeting centred on the Manitoba government's move to align the boundaries of conservation districts with the watersheds in which they are located.

Justin Reid of the La Salle Redboine Conservation District says the proposed boundary changes would result in their district encompassing three different watersheds. They include the Boine-Morris watershed, La Salle watershed and the entire lower Assiniboine watershed.

Reid says the move will result in some big changes for conservation districts.

"The province is pushing toward conservation districts having a larger role to play in provincial surface water management. So, we stand poised to take on a little more responsibility and potentially a little more funding along with some extra visibility across the province."

The province is pushing to have the boundary realignment completed by January 2020.

