Details
Province Renews Efforts to Keep Expired Medicine out of Environment

An announcement was made Wednesday by the province about more responsibly ensuring toxins from medications don't hurt our environment. Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires explains its importance.

"Active agents in medication can cause significant environmental damage," says Squires. "So, this is why we need to keep them away from our landfills and our waterways. That is why I'm very excited to announce a renewed partnership. More than 16,000 kg of unused and expired medication was collected and safely disposed of last year."

She notes the announcement highlights a new five-year plan for the Health Product Stewardship Association to continue to raise public awareness about the options for safe disposal of unused and expired medications. Squires adds she also asked the Health Product Stewardship Association to explore new partnerships to keep medications out of our landfills and out of our waterways.

