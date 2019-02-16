Province To Review Youth Justice System

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

When 60 percent of youth in correction facilities also involved in CFS, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says it's time to create a more comprehensive approach.

The provincial government is undertaking a review of the current youth justice system in Manitoba and its connections to the child welfare system with the aim of ending cycles of crime for at-risk youth.

Cullen explains they've started the process and are hoping to create a new strategy with better outcomes for kids.

"The current youth criminal justice system that our government inherited simply isn’t meeting the needs of young people or, more broadly, our society," says Cullen. "Manitoba’s youth crime, incarceration and recidivism rates continue to be a problem. It is clear that we need a new, more comprehensive and effective approach to deal with these issues."

Statistics show Manitoba has the highest rate of youth incarceration in Canada, at four times the national average, and the youth violent crime severity index is also among the highest in the country, Cullen noted.

A team of senior staff from Manitoba Justice and Manitoba Families will report back to the government, with recommendations and an implementation plan to be made public later this year. This work will result in changes to how the province deals with youth who come into the criminal justice system, with the goals of:

-reducing reoffending,
-reducing incarceration while still managing risks to public safety, and
-enhancing access to treatment and support for young offenders to end cycles of crime.

A recent review of one month of admissions to the Manitoba Youth Centre confirmed significant overlap between young people involved in the child welfare system and the youth justice system. Approximately 60 percent of youth charged with criminal offences are involved in the child welfare system.

Cullen notes they hope to wrap up the review later this year.

