School Divisions in the Pembina Valley are encouraging residents to participate in the Manitoba Government's K-12 Education Review.

"The education review is just ramping up now so it's a great opportunity for people to provide some feedback on what they think is working and what isn't working across the province," says Western School Division Superintendent, Stephen Ross.

The government has provided online surveys for the public and teachers to complete electronically. Written submissions will be accepted until May 30, 2019.

"I think the surveys are closing somewhere around a similar time . . . There's also a consultation meeting in this area coming up in Carman."

It is free to register for the Carman Public Consultation on May 13. It will be at the Carman Collegiate from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is the only announced consultation taking place in Southern Manitoba.

As well, Ross notes that people are welcome to submit a Collection of Exemplary Practice. "Maybe kids have experienced something, or parents have experienced something that was a great practice that really helped learning."

"There's lots of great things that are going on, so it's not all about tearing things down. It's about sharing what's working because sometimes we only talk about what's not working, and then people end up throwing away things that are," he adds.

Prairie Rose School Division is also pushing the public to have their say in a letter sent out Thursday by the Board of Trustees. The letter states, "As a student, a parent, a grandparent, a ratepayer, and an educator, we strongly recommend that you say something. This is your chance –all of the ideas, opinions, and suggestions you share in your circle of friends, on Social Media, and around your table at home, need to be shared with the commission."

They also strongly encourage survey participants to make a copy of their submissions to send to your local MLA.

Now is one of the final chances for the public to get their voice into the mix before the end of May deadline. The online surveys can be found here.