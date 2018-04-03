PV Residents Buy Thousands of Daffodils, Giving Hope to Those Fighting Cancer

Over 2,000 bundles of daffodils were sold in the Pembina Valley this spring in support of those fighting cancer. Money raised from each $7 bunch of daffodils sold during Daffodil Days goes to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Lois Dudgeon and Nettie Friesen credit the successful campaign to the dozens of volunteers that helped out. Rural coordinator, Lois Dudgeon, said she is happy with this year's sales and explained that $7,700 was raised in Morden, Darlingford, Manitou, and Miami. She said this translates to about 1,100 bunches or 11,000 daffodils.

Nettie Friesen looked after sales in Winkler and Plum Coulee and said that area also posted some good results, raising close to $7,500.

In total, Daffodil Days in the region generated about $15,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society this year.

"I think that's excellent," said Dudgeon, noting the generosity of the people continues to make the campaign a success. "I know when I started we were about five thousand dollars a year, and one of my peak years was ten thousand (dollars)."

Both Friesen and Dudgeon credit the successful campaign to the dozens of volunteers that took time to sit at selling locations throughout the region.

And while the flowers are no longer available for purchase, people can continue their support of the effort by buying a daffodil pin this month leading up to Daffodil Day on April 27.

"It's bright, it's yellow, it's a sign of hope, it's a sign of spring. It really is a nice touch," added Dudgeon.