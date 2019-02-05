PV Twisters Expected To Break Record With Annual CancerCare Fundraiser

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

The 10th annual Pembina Valley Twisters’ Cancer Care Fundraiser is expected to be a record-breaker.

Totals from the three-day event held last week are still being tallied, but an initial count has the number exceeding $31,000, beating out the goal of $25,000.

The fundraiser was originally inspired by Dale Rempel, the previous owner of Rempel Insurance Brokers. Dale was an avid sports fan and loved the game of hockey as a player, team owner, and spectator. In 2008 Dale was diagnosed with Brain Cancer. While Dale passed away in 2012, the fundraiser continues to raise awareness and support for the cause.twisters groupRempel Insurance Brokers kicked off the fundraiser by presenting the Pembina Valley Twisters with a $2,500 donation to Cancer Care MB. Rempel Insurance President, Shawn Graydon, along with (l-r) Kellie Collette-Funk, Alison Rempel, Cheryl Gemmell, and Breanne Dequier presented the team with a donation of $2,500 to Cancer Care Manitoba.

This year's event included several hockey teams with the Mud Bugs kicking things off with a game, silent auction, and 50/50 draw in St. Jean on Thursday, January 31. On Saturday, February 2 the fundraiser event continued at the Morris Multiplex with the Winter Carnival, additional hockey including a game between the host Twisters and visiting Eastman Raiders, 50/50 draw, and silent auction.

There was also a head shave that saw the entire Twisters team shed their locks along with others who earned donations by pledging to shave their heads. Included in that was Constable Paige Kuz of the Morris RCMP who alone raised $6,000.

"That's beyond cool. That is taking something to the next level with community, commitment and desire to help," said Pat Schmitke, one of the organizers behind the fundraiser and part of the PV Twisters ownership group. "She's got a great head of hair so it's a pretty big deal for her to do that but we're very appreciative.

Kevin Clace went so far as to also shave off his eyebrows for the cause, and Morris Fire Chief Wes Zilkie raised thousands in pledges to keep his hair.

Co-Organizer Shawn Graydon says the success comes from the community spirit. "People come together for the great cause, and we've been fortunate the Pembina Valley Twisters have been able to make this happen."

Schmitke says thanks is owed to everyone who helped support the event and the army of volunteers behind the scenes, "it's so important in making it a success like it was."

"It was spectacular," he adds.

The funds generated this year will be split with CancerCare Manitoba, and the family of 5-year-old Urijah Dyck, a local boy fighting T Cell Leukemia and Lymphoma.

twisters urijah5-year-old Urijah Dyck is courageously battling Leukemia and Lymphoma. He dropped the puck at the fundraiser Twisters game Saturday in Morris.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/pv-twisters-expected-to-break-record-with-annual-cancercare-fundraiser#sigProIde87316f5cf

More Local News

PV Twisters Expected To Break Record With Annual CancerCare Fundraiser

The 10th annual Pembina Valley Twisters’ Cancer Care Fundraiser is expected to be a record-breaker. Totals from the three-day event held last week are still being tallied, but an initial count has…

Morden And Morris Get The Most Snow; More Coming

Environment Canada says Morden received the most snow of any of its weather stations Sunday and Monday. Morden received 25 centimetres or 10 inches with Morris getting 21 centimetres. The weather…

Altona Council Votes To Bump Up Annual Indemnities

Altona town councillors are getting a pay raise. Starting this year, the annual payment to the mayor will rise 35.9 percent, the deputy mayor will get a 31 percent hike in pay, and councillors will…

Morden Police Track Down Thieves After Shoplifting Spree

Two Morden residents are facing charges after multiple thefts in one evening. On February 1, police were dispatched to a business after reports of a male and female leaving without paying for…

No Surprise It Was A Cold January

It may come as little surprise that January in Southern Manitoba ended up being colder than normal. David Phillips with Environment Canada says if you crunch all the highs and lows from last month,…

Fifth Annual PVHS 'Thaw Your Paws' Raises Over $3,800

The Pembina Valley Humane Society (PVHS) held their annual 'Thaw Your Paws Staycation Social' on Saturday and raised just over $3,800. "It's the fifth annual one this year, so we're super excited…

Cancellations Delay Start Of Second Semester in BLSD

School closures this past week have postponed exams and put Border Land School Division (BLSD) behind on its schedule to start the second semester. So far the school division has logged 4 closures…

Plum Coulee Boil Water Advisory Lifted

The boil water advisory issued this weekend for Plum Coulee, has been lifted. According to a notification from Manitoba Health, service in the area has met all health and safety conditions and…

Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Lead To School Cancellations

Cancellations for Monday, February 4th. * Morden Air Cadets, cancelled today * Altona & Area Family Resource Centre has cancelled the Shake, Rattle & Roll program in Altona this morning. * Central…

Structure Fires Down In Morden Fire Dept Service Area

Though he doesn't want to jinx it, Morden Fire Chief, Andy Thiessen says structure fires have been rare for the past number of months. Thiessen believes it's due to continual efforts to inform the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login