Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Find out more

Details
Category: Local News

Forty-one projects will be receiving funding from the $102 million Conservation Trust, with two being from the Pembina Valley Conservation District.

The projects include $4,000 for the conservation of natural ecosystems through education at the Binney Nature Preserve, and $10,000 to transforming watershed action plans into on-the-ground best management practices (BMPs).

Conservation districts have undergone several changes recently, some major being the restructuring of district borders and more focus on watersheds. Though it's a busy time, Manager of the Pembina Valley Conservation District, Cliff Greenfield, says financial support goes a long way in the pursuit of conservation.

"It's an awesome thing for Manitoba to do this. The province put $100 million in an account where conservation agencies can apply for funding to do the things they want to do with the interest from that, so this will be an ongoing thing."

Obtaining funding is an ongoing journey, says Greenfield, and another significant facet of financing comes from the Environmental Farm plan through Manitoba Agriculture. Greenfield explains this funding allows them to work with landowners to implement BMPs on their farms to make their lands more sustainable and simultaneously improve the environment.

Though the change to their boundaries only comes into effect in January 2020, Greenfield says they've been hard at work planning this transition and will hit the ground running continuing to promote their work.

"The projects we do with landowners is probably our best bet in terms of education. We put a project on the ground that the neighbours can see and the farmer can talk about; those are our best advertising moments. Producers talk to each other and see the benefit of some of these projects and how they could implement it on their landscape."

Greenfield says they appreciate their partnerships with the local municipalities, and notes there are plans in the works with the federal government to perform research on local farms called the 'Living Laboratory Project.'

More Local News

Entrepreneurial Excellence Celebrated in Altona

Business excellence was in the spotlight Thursday evening as the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet. Taking home the award in the 11 employees or less category…

Leaky Portion Of GVC Roof To Get Replaced

A large portion of the roof at Garden Valley Collegiate in Winkler will be getting replaced. The Public Schools Finance Board (PSFB) has approved a complete removal and replacement of the section of…

PPC Leader Hoping To Tap Into Manitoba Votes

The Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was in Brandon on Wednesday drumming up support for his new party. Maxime Bernier left the Conservative Party last year over philosophical and policy…

Altona Honours Outstanding Citizens

A lifetime of service was honoured Thursday night as Melvin Klassen was recognized as the 2018 Citizen of the Year by the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce. Following a 34 year career in…

GVSD Board Releases New Mission Statement

Every four years after an election, Garden Valley School Division trustees take the time to review their mission and belief statements. Board Chair Laurie Dyck says this is done to ensure they are…

Winkler Library Showcases Canadian Film With Bite

In recognition of 100 years of Canadian cinema, South Central Regional Library locations showcased Canadian cinematography for National Canadian Film Day. Jess Martens, a clerk at Winkler Centennial…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login