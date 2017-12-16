PVCPTA Now Simply 'Central Manitoba Tourism'

The Pembina Valley Central Plains Tourism Association has reinvented themselves.

The organization is now simply known as Central Manitoba Tourism (CMT).

Chair Tyler King says the name change was to better reflect the area they represent.

"We realized it wasn't something easy to tell people, maybe geographically it wasn't simple. We went and had a discussion just over a year ago and came up with the idea for Central Manitoba Tourism."

During this time King explains they used some resources to develop better marketing materials.

"We've spent some money and time creating a better trade show identity, better marketing materials, including a website. We've also done video this year, so we've created videos for each of our member communities."

Central Manitoba Tourism represents communities including Pilot Mound, Altona, Morris, Portage La Prairie, Morden, Treherne, Miami, and Roland.

King says CMT offers these communities marketing partnerships, as well as product development for businesses in the tourism industry through promotion.