After a successful fundraiser of $6,500 at their 12th annual Sud, Spud, and Steak Night, the Pembina Valley Human Society (PVHS) received additional support from a joint effort of the Morden Area Foundation (MAF) and Minnewasta School's grade three students.

Through learning about foundations and not-for-profits, students got involved in supporting a local organization, raising $257.65 for a place of their choosing. Grade three teacher Renee Klassen shares MAF had reached out to them and said that if they decided to support a local organization, they would match the donation, allowing the PVHS to receive $515.3.

Dave Bone, PVHS Shelter Manager, says it's gratifying to see kids wanting to become involved with their organization.

"It's huge for us, and we're starting to see a trend where more young people are electing to help us out, and want to get involved at a young age. That's fantastic because we're planting seeds that are going to help make future generations better, more responsible pet owners."

Bone adds the additional funds will go a long way in buying new animal beds, but more importantly the meaning behind the donation that the kids got together and chose their organization.

Although financial support is critical, first they need more help. PVHS is looking for a fundraising chairperson and co-chair, who can help run and organize their annual fundraisers like the Sud, Spud and Steak night, shares Board Chair, Holly Thorne.

"A lot of people think, 'Oh, well sitting on the board; it's so much time,' this is a unique position because yeah, you're helping to run the most important events that we have at the Pembina Valley Humane Society."

The shelter is also looking for a chair member and public shift volunteer.

In search of new volunteers, a meet and greet was held Monday with the Board of Directors, as a push to fill those vacant positions, says Bone.

"It takes a team of people to put these things on and a team to keep the day-to-day operations going at the shelter. It's definitely a lot of people behind the scenes, and we're always welcoming new volunteers."

Head to pvhsociety.ca for more information on the Pembina Valley Humane Society or volunteering.