Leaders in the Pembina Valley share many of the same concerns regarding marijuanna.

In total, 13 of 14 member municipalities of PVRAM (Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors) attended a meeting on Monday.

Chair Martin Harder explains the group agreed the legalization process is being rushed.

"We obviously don't know if there's any funding, what the by-law guidlines are going to be," Harder says.

However, he says they have some specific concerns which will be released to the public later this week.

Municipalities have until December 22 to indicate how they will respond to the legalization of marijuana, and whether they will allow it to be sold in their communities.

While the province has provided some guidelines such as indicating the legal age to consume recreational marijuana is 19, they've also given communities the right to hold a plebiscite to gauge the community's interest.