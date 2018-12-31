2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Pembina Valley Water Co-op is hoping its application for rate increases over the next five years will be approved by the Public Utilities Board.

CEO Greg Archibald says the regional water utility has about $14 million worth of capital projects it wants to embark on during that period in an effort to maintain the service it provides to local municipalities, and to stay on top of the growing demand for water in this region. 

The regional water utility is seeking a rate increase of 10 per cent in 2019, 2 per cent in both 2020 and 2021, and 0 to 2 percent in 2022 and 2023.

"The real reason we need the larger increase in 2019 is to fund these capital projects," said Archibald. "These upgrades that we need to provide the service will be funded by the rate increase and through bank loans."

Those projects include building a pipeline from the Morris water treatment plant to St. Jean, construction of a new water reservoir at the Letellier water plant, and the installation of a second six-inch pipeline from Roland to Winkler to better service the expanding Winkler-Morden corridor. 

"These are projects that are needed in order for us to supply the water to our member communities."

More Local News

Curbing Christmas Shopping Debt And Its Anxiety

A poll was conducted early this month across Canada with about 2,200 Canadians rating the amount of anxiety people experience due to Christmas shopping bills. "The results of the poll are something…

Manitoba RCMP Wants To Reduce Snowmobile Fatalities

As snowmobilers begin the hit the trails after the first significant snowfalls, Manitoba RCMP wants to remind people to keep safety a priority. Cpl. Julie Courchaine, Media Relations Officer RCMP…

Curbing Christmas Shopping Debt And Its Anxiety

A poll was conducted early this month across Canada with about 2,200 Canadians rating the amount of anxiety people experience due to Christmas shopping bills. "The results of the poll are something…

Manitoba RCMP Wants To Reduce Snowmobile Fatalities

As snowmobilers begin the hit the trails after the first significant snowfalls, Manitoba RCMP wants to remind people to keep safety a priority. Cpl. Julie Courchaine, Media Relations Officer RCMP…

Province Committed To Reducing PST To Seven Percent

The province remains committed to rolling back the retail sales tax from eight percent to seven percent by 2020. "It will save families and businesses more than $300 million a year and improve…

Stanley Sees Record Growth Over Past Year

According to R.M. of Stanley Reeve, Morris Olafson, things lined up nicely in 2018, which allowed them to finish many ongoing projects. The R.M. of Stanley saw record growth over the year says…
altona post office sign

Mailboxes Broken Into At Altona Post Office

Altona Police continue to investigate several mailbox break-ins at the Canada Post building in town. Police were notified of the break-ins Friday morning, and determined five mailboxes had been…

Winkler Police Issue Warrant For Man Charged With Identity Theft

Winkler Police have issued a warrant for a local man charged with identity theft. Purnell Charles Williams, also known as Dr. Chuck Williams, has been charged with forgery, uttering forged documents,…

Emerson MLA Says 2018 Was A Year Of Ups and Downs

The MLA for Emerson admits the past year has had some ups and downs. Cliff Graydon was kicked out of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Caucus this fall after being accused of sexual harassment by…

Winkler's Rapid Growth In 2018 Tied To Business, Social Services

"The City of Winkler came into the 21st Century in 2018." That according to Winkler Mayor Martin Harder reflecting on the past year. He says the community is now serviced by top end Internet speeds…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login