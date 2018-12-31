The Pembina Valley Water Co-op is hoping its application for rate increases over the next five years will be approved by the Public Utilities Board.

CEO Greg Archibald says the regional water utility has about $14 million worth of capital projects it wants to embark on during that period in an effort to maintain the service it provides to local municipalities, and to stay on top of the growing demand for water in this region.

The regional water utility is seeking a rate increase of 10 per cent in 2019, 2 per cent in both 2020 and 2021, and 0 to 2 percent in 2022 and 2023.

"The real reason we need the larger increase in 2019 is to fund these capital projects," said Archibald. "These upgrades that we need to provide the service will be funded by the rate increase and through bank loans."

Those projects include building a pipeline from the Morris water treatment plant to St. Jean, construction of a new water reservoir at the Letellier water plant, and the installation of a second six-inch pipeline from Roland to Winkler to better service the expanding Winkler-Morden corridor.

"These are projects that are needed in order for us to supply the water to our member communities."