Q-Line Opens Doors To Showcase Operation

With 94 employees in the area, Q-Line Trucking LTD. held an open house to meet their current drivers.

"We want to meet and greet our current drivers," shared Q-Line Owner Reg Quiring. "We want to come out and see them, a lot of them bring their wives and their families, and we just have a little find time with them".

Quiring said having an open house is an opportunity to find potential new drivers, showing what working at Q-Line could look like.

Starting in 1994, Quiring and his brother would move farm equipment on truckbeds in Saskatchewan. Today Q-Line has locations in Abbotsford, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winkler, Davenport, and a company up in Yellowknife.

The trucking industry has been going well said Winkler Terminal Manager Rick Theissen, with people and companies having a continued desire for quick deliveries.

Q-Line has around 350 trucks travelling across Canada and the U.S. daily completing deliveries.

Eight years ago the terminal in Winkler started with 47 drivers, today Theissen says the company is growing with a planned expansion of the Winkler terminal and addition of 86 trucks company-wide.

"We want to come out and see them, a lot of them bring their wives and their families, and we just have a little find time with them".