Quiet Start To 2018, Winkler Police Service Report

The following is the Winkler Police Service Report for the period of January 2nd, 2018 to January 7th, 2018, as submitted by the department.

The Winkler Police Service experienced another quiet week with 34 files opened. The following are some of those files.

January 2 – Police were notified of a Break & Enter to an apartment building located on Royal Crescent. The vacant apartments received damage due to the cold temperature. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Winkler Police Service at (204) 325-9990. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

January 3 – While on patrol police observed a vehicle travelling without a noise reducing muffler. Police conducted a traffic stop and while speaking with the driver noted drug paraphernalia containing a small amount of marihuana inside the vehicle. The marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized and destroyed, and the driver received a verbal warning for Possession of Marijuana. The 19-year-old driver was also issued a written warning to have the defective muffler replaced within a specified number of days.

Police received a report from a resident of 2nd Street advising that her extension cords are repeatedly being stolen from her parking spot. The complainant also stated that the most recent incident involved her block heater cord being cut from her vehicle as well.

January 5 – Police were notified by loss prevention personnel of Superstore of a theft that had taken place involving two individuals who left the store without paying for their merchandise. This file is still under investigation.

An off-duty officer notified police of a backpack inside Core Fitness that was emanating a strong odour of marijuana. Police attended and located the backpack in question, which was found to contain approximately one ounce of marihuana. Police located the owner of the backpack and placed him under arrest for Possession of Marihuana. The 22-year-old resident of Schanzenfeld was transported to the Winkler Police Service where the marihuana was relinquished and destroyed, and the male was later released without charges.

Police were requested to help keep the peace between a landlord and tenant who were having a verbal argument regarding the payment of rent, and the tenant was no longer permitted to stay at the residence. Police were present as the tenant returned his key to the landlord and the tenant removed his property from the home. Police received full cooperation from all parties.

January 6 – Police received a report of shoplifting from loss prevention personnel of Superstore that occurred on December 28, 2017, involving two females. According to video surveillance, the first female left the store without paying for an amount of merchandise and then re-entered the store with an empty shopping cart in which she gathered more merchandise. The first female then approached a second female and shortly after they both abandoned their shopping carts containing merchandise inside the store and left together. This file is still under investigation.

