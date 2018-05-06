Quilting Show Celebrates Three Decades Of Art

Like Michelangelo and Sistine Chapel, so too have the members of the Barnswallow Quilting Guild created magnificent works of art.

This weekend marked the 30th anniversary of the Quilt Show hosted by the Guild showcasing artwork by local artists and artist across Manitoba.

Edith Lovett Co-Chair of the show gave a glimpse to the humbling beginnings of the show.

"It's actually kind of in the name it started in a barn. There was a lady who lived out in the country and they cleaned up a barn area to make it a workshop and a small group of ladies started gathering there and started doing quilting together. The first few quilt shows were actually held in the barn."

30 years later the quilt show has grown to have around 60 members and featuring over 300 quilts with some that could have potential to be in a national competition.

Lovett says each year they receive tremendous interest in the show with large crowds and with all the quilts never before seen in Morden.