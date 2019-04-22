R.M. Montcalm Declares Local State Of Emergency

Flooding has forced the R.M. of Montcalm to issue a state of local emergency and order mandatory evacuations in a portion of the municipality.

Emergency coordinator, Jean Barnabe, explains flood waters have overtaken a section of road east of St. Jean at PR 246 south of PR 217.He added this is a common problem in the area because of the Roseau River coming in from the east and the Red River to the west.

"There's so much water coming from the Roseau that it just jumps over instead of heading back south. It comes in to loop about three miles from St. Jean and then heads back almost to the 201, so instead of going back it just wants to go straight," explained Barnabe.

Only two families are evacuated at the moment and Barnabe says about another 8, whose homes are either on a pad or in a dike, have the choice the leave. Those families also have small boats to help them maintain access.

Meantime, there are a few water-covered rural roads in the west side of the municipality but Barnabe says no one has become isolated because of the situation and he doesn't anticipate that happening as the Red River crest makes its way north.

According to the province's latest flood report, the river is about a day or two from cresting at Emerson and the expected crest at Morris will happen between April 26-28.

As for the Roseau River, it is expected to crest between 964.4 - 965.3 feet around April 22 and 24 at Gardenton. The province says current water levels are stable, with some minor increases in areas.