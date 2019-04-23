R.M. Montcalm Expands Mandatory Evacuations

More residents are being told to leave their homes east of St. Jean as flood waters threaten to cut off road access in the area.

On Monday the R.M. of Montcalm issued a state of local emergency, ordering mandatory evacuations which have now been expanded.

Emergency Coordinator Jean Barnabe says water from the Roseau River and Red Rivers has gone up quite a bit since then and officials think it will breach PR 246 Tuesday afternoon or evening. Despite berming-up the highway on Monday, Barnabe says water is already starting to seep through. He notes there is already a bit of water covering the nearby PR 217.

Fifteen people are now confirmed evacuated from the area.