R.M. of Dufferin Candidates Set Municipal Election Priorities

Barry Driedger is looking to reclaim his position as councillor for Ward 2. His priorities include ensuring a sound water supply into the future, following through on the Boyne Regional Library expansion, and continuing with the municipality's gravel and drainage programs.

Clayton Morgan is challenging Driedger for the Ward 2 position.

If elected, he says he'd like to see better road conditions in both the winter and summer months.

"In the winter I would like to see the grader operators on-call throughout the Holiday season in case of heavy snowfall. As for summer, crowning of the roads would be a crucial aspect to rid (them) of potholes."

Morgan said he would also focus on various underlying drainage issues within the municipality.

"There is too much water being sent through farmer's fields, and they are being used as holding ponds until the ditches can move the water. I would like to see some new ditching to lessen the issue."

Murray Morgan is also running for the lone Ward 2 position. He was absent from Tuesday's forum.

Running in Ward 5 is incumbent Barrie Fraser. He says he would place a focus on the personal care home being built in Carman.

Fraser also committed to ensuring potable water for future generations. "We really need to take care of that," he said.

Challenging Fraser for the single Ward 5 spot is Colin Hoeppner.

If elected, he promises to maintain an open line of communication with ratepayers regarding all issues of concern.

"People want to know that they've been heard and that they've been responded to," said Hoeppner.

Overall, he commits to learning the procedures of municipal business, and to meet provincial officials that he says are in a position to get things done.

In Ward 3, incumbent Harvie Takvam is seeking another term in the post.

His priorities include improving and maintaining the roads within Ward 3, which he says has been an issue due to heavy traffic. "We've been looking into different ways to improve them."

Also on Takvam's priority list are local bridges that are in need of repair, and water-related issues.

Clint Nicolajsen is also looking to be elected to the Ward 3 position.

His priority, if elected, would be to ensure projects are completed in a timely fashion.

"We have railroad crossings that have been in bad repair for over forty years, now they're starting to work on them. They're talking three years when it's a thirty day project."

Nicolajsen also feels there needs to be better training for the municipality's equipment operators.

Incumbent Fred Dunn is hoping to reclaim his role as councillor for Ward 6.

Although he says he's interested in all aspects of the community, his first priority would be towards to the local agriculture sector and ensuring a sustainable, agricultural water supply.

"I want to see proper control of our water supply so we are not waiting until it is perhaps too late to ensure that the supply is sufficient," he said.

Dunn's second focus, if elected, would be on proper infrastructure. He explained that safe roads are needed for school buses bringing kids to and from school, to allow access to healthcare and shopping centres, and to allow for local farmers to transport their product.

Jason Klassen is challenging Dunn for the single Ward 6 spot.

One of his main concerns is also the local water supply and trying to ensure clean water continues to flow.

"I know drain tile is very important to a lot of people. There are new ways to deal with it and try to keep some of the nitrogen held back before it gets to our water sources and contaminating our lakes."

Klassen has also tagged local roads as a priority if he is elected, saying he's had people tell him they are considering moving out of the R.M. of Dufferin because their condition is so bad.

Meantime, incumbent John Peckover has been acclaimed as councillor for Ward 1, and Sheldon Harder returns as councillor in Ward 4.

Reeve George Grady has also been acclaimed to the top job for another term.