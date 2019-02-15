Racers Set To Endure Manitoba Winter

When the clock strikes ten o'clock this evening and many southern Manitobans are getting ready for bed, a group of runners will be taking their marks, as they set out on a 162 kilometre long journey. It will be Sunday morning before that group of runners finally reaches the finish line, at The Forks in Winnipeg.

This weekend marks the 9th annual Actif Epica. Scott Wiebe sits on the race committee. He describes it as an ultra-endurance bike and run event.

Not all participants will start from the same location. The first competitors will take off from Ridgeville. This group of runners will leave Friday evening at ten o'clock. They will end up running 162 kilometres.

The next group leaves from Emerson, Saturday morning at five o'clock. This group of cyclists will travel 200 kilometres.

The third group departs from St. Malo, Saturday morning at 6:30. These runners will travel 125 kilometres. Then, three hours later, a group of cyclists will also leave from St. Malo.

The final groups will leave from Niverville. The runners on Saturday at 12:30 pm and the cyclists at 2 pm. This is a 54-kilometre long trek.

Wiebe says as of Thursday morning they had 71 participants, which is right on par with recent years. He says about half are considered local. A number of participants come from the U.S., including places like Iowa, Wisconsin, Colorado, and even New Jersey. This year there is also a competitor from the Yukon.

Most of the race happens along the historic Crow Wing Trail. Wiebe says for safety reasons they try to stay off roads as much as possible. Not only is it safer to use the trail but Wiebe says it is also more interesting for competitors.

Wiebe explains there are a number of checkpoints along the way for the racers. And though participants may stop for a brief rest, he says all racers will bike or run through the night.

Actif Epica is part of a triple crown series. The other races are in International Falls and Wisconsin, with racers being awarded for finishing all three. And although this is a race, Wiebe says it is not the dream of winning that motivates all competitors to hit the frozen tundra in southern Manitoba.

"Some people are definitely competing and want to place well, but a lot of people are just doing it to meet their own goals and we've noticed a trend towards that sort of thing," says Wiebe. "For many people, it's just a challenge against themselves to see if they can push themselves against the elements."

There are ten checkpoints along the way where spectators can catch a glimpse of competitors as they enter or exit.

"It's amazing how much encouragement it is," says Wiebe. "Just for a minute or two to know that there is somebody out there that's cheering for you if you pass by."

And, while most sporting events pit competitors against each other, Actif Epica encourages sportsmanship. In fact, their website states the following:

Participants are permitted to help each other. This includes riding in small groups, (the buddy system is a good way to do the race - especially in the dark and cold), drafting, sharing food/water, or providing assistance (e.g. helping to change a flat tire). Race Directors may provide a time credit to a participant who provides assistance to another.

Daytime highs this weekend are forecast to be between -11 and -13 degrees, while overnight temperatures could dip to as low as -24 degrees. Wiebe says this forecast is almost ideal, noting if it gets much warmer, the course can turn quite soft for the last competitors. Wiebe admits organizers were quite nervous two weeks ago when temperatures plunged to -40 degrees. He says they don't race if the temperature hits -30 degrees with a wind chill greater than -40.