Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Since 1899, everything revolved around the railway station in Miami, Manitoba.

The station played an important role for Miami because it received essential supplies for the surrounding area; the station agent would get information from around the country, and the railway was the main source for long distance travels at the time of its construction.

In the 1980's, the platform in front of the station was taken down and the building temporarily moved, so the basement and foundations could be fixed. Now a museum, organizers hope to renovate the site to its former glory.

Joan Driedger, the Treasurer for the Museum, explains, "We want to restore it to its historic appearance, and the fact that people with mobility issues can't get into the museum is not good."

Driedger notes the original storage house is "a bit cramped" and the platform would allow for the artifacts inside to be displayed outside, giving more space for other items not able to be displayed outdoors. Dreidger said the Museum plans on putting a section of rail line down in the original location as an additional attraction.

The Railway Museum brings in an average of 1000 people every year.

miami1

miami2

 

 

More Local News

Railway Museum Restored To Former Glory

Since 1899, everything revolved around the railway station in Miami, Manitoba. The station played an important role for Miami because it received essential supplies for the surrounding area; the…

Emotional Support Animals Allow For A Wider Variety Of Services

Local Veterinarian Colleen Fisher hopes to clear up the confusion surrounding emotional support animals. Fisher is currently taking her Masters through the University of Edinburgh focusing on…

Hail and Heavy Rain Hit Pembina Valley

A series of severe thunderstorms moved through the Pembina Valley Saturday night bringing heavy rain and hail. Reports of hail up to Toonie sized in Morden, and pea to nickel size in Winkler were…

Harvesting World Record Smashed In Winkler With 303 Combines (VIDEO)

The World Record books had to be rewritten after the Harvest For Kids event in Winkler this afternoon. In total, 303 combines rumbled down a field just south of Winkler, handily beating the record of…

Stage Set For Record Harvest With Over 300 Combines Registered

Children's Camps International (CCI) is closing in on 300 combines lined up in a field south of Winkler this morning, setting the stage for today's record-breaking attempt. The latest estimates put…

Segue Gives Aid To Locals Searching For Work

The job market can be difficult to navigate, especially when trying to look for work. Segue Career Options can help. Sheila Suderman, the Program Director of Segue, said "I believe it is very…

Nutrition As Important As Hydration During Heat Wave

There's more to surviving a heat wave than just drinking water, says Southern Health-Sante Sud clinical dietitian Jayne Trojack. Hydration can come from a number of other sources, such as various…

Thousands Attend Fundraiser Concert To Kick Off Record Breaking Attempt (VIDEO)

Hundreds of music fans took over the Winkler Parkland Friday night for the Harvest For Kids Concert featuring High Valley, Rosemary Siemens & The Sweet Sound Revival and the Hunter Brothers. All…

'Students At the Time Remember Hiding Books': School That Fought For French Education Gets Restored

Ecole Union Point School at the St. Joseph Museum is now a Municipal Heritage Site. "The St. Joseph Museum Board applied to the RM of Montcalm to have it designated as a heritage site for the…

Genesis House Summer Camp Helping Model Healthy Relationships

Genesis House hosted its annual Holi-Daze Summer Camp this past week at Parkland Elementary School. The camp, that was open to all kids entering kindergarten through grade 5 featured a different…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login