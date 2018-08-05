Railway Museum Restored To Former Glory

Since 1899, everything revolved around the railway station in Miami, Manitoba.

The station played an important role for Miami because it received essential supplies for the surrounding area; the station agent would get information from around the country, and the railway was the main source for long distance travels at the time of its construction.

In the 1980's, the platform in front of the station was taken down and the building temporarily moved, so the basement and foundations could be fixed. Now a museum, organizers hope to renovate the site to its former glory.

Joan Driedger, the Treasurer for the Museum, explains, "We want to restore it to its historic appearance, and the fact that people with mobility issues can't get into the museum is not good."

Driedger notes the original storage house is "a bit cramped" and the platform would allow for the artifacts inside to be displayed outside, giving more space for other items not able to be displayed outdoors. Dreidger said the Museum plans on putting a section of rail line down in the original location as an additional attraction.

The Railway Museum brings in an average of 1000 people every year.