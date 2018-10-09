Railway Switch To Be Removed In Winkler

The railway lines through Winkler are changing. To accommodate the future four-laning of PTH 32 the railroad switch west of the highway is being removed.

Ahead of the change, Boundary Trail Railway and the City of Winkler are planning a user group roundtable discussion to lay out plans for future rail use through the community, and determine the current rail transportation needs, and decide whether a new spur is warranted, or if the existing lines are adequate.

The removal means Boundary Trail Railway will only be able to service the line from the west.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder explains local businesses have shown interest in increased product transportation by train, however, there could be maintenance needed on the line first. "There are a few ties that need to be fixed up, but fundamentally the base is very solid. And we want to make sure whoever uses it understands the whole area is part of the drainage system that we have from the industrial park to ensure that integrity is maintained."

The Boundary Trail Railway Company has operated the line since 2010 after taking over from CP Rail.