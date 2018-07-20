Rainwatchers - July 20, 2018 - Flooding in Winkler

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A mid-afternoon downpour followed by heavy rains in the early evening hours on Thursday overwhelmed some Winkler drainage systems.  Many streets were flooded for a short time leaving hazardous driving conditions, especially in lower areas.  Once the much needed precipitation ended, drainage systems around town were able to catch up with the onslaught.  In total,  2 1/2 inches (65 mm) of rain fell in Winkler Thursday, considerably more than most other areas in the region.

Morris and Rosenort also received a similar amount of rainfall.  Rosenort has now received 8 inches (200 mm) of rainfall in the past three weeks.

 

Rainfall amounts:

Rosenort - 2.5 inches (now has received 8 inches in last three weeks)

Dominion City, North of Horndean - 1.9 inches

Winkler - 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches Morris – 1.4 to 2.4 inches

Morden - 1.2 inches

Brunkild - 9/10ths

Manitou, Gretna - 7/10ths

Gnadenthal - 6/10ths 

Altona, Winnipeg (at the airport) - 4/10ths

Carman - 2/10ths

