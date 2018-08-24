Ransom Scam Almost Costs Local Family $2,000

A local family almost lost thousands of dollars after being targeted by a ransom scam.

On August 18, Winkler police were notified by a local store explaining a family was attempting to wire $2,000 to Mexico via Western Union. The family had been receiving threatening phone calls stating one of their family members in Mexico had been kidnapped. The family was attempting to pay the ransom when police attended.

Police advised the family to contact their family member to confirm he was alright. The family spoke with their relative and learned he was safe. Police say the suspects have ceased calling.