RCMP Debunk Roland Stalker Rumour

RCMP say there's no evidence of a man stalking children in the Roland area.

A post on Facebook recently warned of a potential stalker approaching youth in Roland. The post on Facebook Sunday night urged parent to be wary, adding RCMP had been notified.

RCMP say an investigation was immediately launched after hearing concerns that children were spoken to by an unknown person. However, RCMP say it's since been determined there was no validity to the concern.

"We certainly appreciate people bringing forward any concerns they have so we can look into it," RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel says.