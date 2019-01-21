RCMP Debunk Social Media Post about at Home Breath Samples

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Numerous social media posts have been circulating claiming the Canadian RCMP can now demand breath samples anywhere at any time. Tara Seel is a Media Relations Officer with the RCMP of Manitoba and explains there is a basis in truth in those posts, noting a change in the legislation has taken place. 2018 11 breathalyzerBreathalyzer

"It's not like officers can go to someone's house randomly and demand a breath sample," says Seel. "That's not it at all. An officer would have attended a scene of a collision, and have reasonable expectations that an individual was involved in said collision. Then through that investigative process, within two hours, attend to that individual's homes, or where ever they may be."

Seel explains the change in the legislation took place to eliminate two types of defences often used in collision incidents. The first is the Bolus Drink Defence; this defence means when someone claims they just consumed alcohol before driving, or while driving. The second defence is known as the Intervening Drink Defence. Seel explains this means someone claims they drank as a result of a collision, due to stress, etc.

Seel outlines by having the new legislation in place the RCMP has an opportunity to finish an investigation. She adds, after a two hour period post-collision an officer cannot demand a breath sample.

"Ideally everyone stays at the scene, and we can do everything right there," says Seel.

Seel stresses the RCMP takes this extremely seriously. She notes, impaired driving is a choice that has seen a lot of Manitobans not make it home to their families. She insists, the RCMP is doing everything in its power to ensure roads are safe. She notes this is just one more tool in the toolbox.

More Local News

Interest Rates Hold Steady, Though Increase Predicted For July

Don't expect a change in Canada's interest rate anytime soon. The Bank of Canada recently announced they're holding the rate steady at 1.75 percent. Access Credit Union's President and CEO Larry…

Province Examining Plum Coulee Police Agreement With Altona

Manitoba's justice minister says the province is examining the police services agreement between Altona and Plum Coulee. The arrangement is scheduled to end on December 31, 2019, based on municipal…

Enbridge To Begin Ramping Down Line 3 Work in Manitoba

The Canadian leg of Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project is nearing completion. The portion of pipeline located north of the International Border runs from Hardisty, AB through Southern Manitoba,…

Pallister Prompting Government Review

Premier Brian Pallister has been spending a lot of time recently in rural Manitoba and he’s talking like an election isn’t too far away. The Conservatives are busy holding founding and nomination…

RCMP Debunk Social Media Post about at Home Breath Samples

Numerous social media posts have been circulating claiming the Canadian RCMP can now demand breath samples anywhere at any time. Tara Seel is a Media Relations Officer with the RCMP of Manitoba and…

Physio Service Opens In Winkler To Meet Increasing Demand

Winkler officially said hello to a new physiotherapy clinic, with the grand opening of Red River Physiotherapy and Wellness Centre. Red River Physio, currently has two other locations, one in St.…

Local Organization Helping Support School in The Congo

Hope for All Nations Developments and Sustainability (HANDS Canada) is a local charity organization that sends support to a Kindergarten to grade six school in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They…

First-Aid Knowledge Beneficial To Anyone

Disaster can strike at a moments notice; however, someone can have the skills to be prepared in the case of an emergency. Gaining knowledge in first-aid is not something you forget, says Regional…

Be Prepared For Cold Weather

With southern Manitoba experiencing the coldest stretch of winter thus far, a Meteorologist is warning all of us to be extra careful when heading out in these conditions. Natalie Hasell with…

The Bunker In Winkler Seeing Accelerated Growth

The Bunker in Winkler now reaches youth every weeknight. "It's something we've been envisioning for a long time," Executive Director Kevin Hildebrand says. Programming runs every weekday from game…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login