RCMP Investigating Thefts Of Dozens Of Long Guns And Handguns

Police say a dozen handguns were stolen earlier this week from a residence in Oakbank. gun TRIGGERFile photo

On Monday morning at approximately three o'clock, Oakbank RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter. Suspects had entered a garage in Oakbank and stole 12 handguns from a locked gun safe. Officers attended the scene and made patrols but did not locate the suspects.

About seven hours later, Souris RCMP were notified that 41 long guns had been stolen from a residence in that community sometime within the last month. Police do not think the thefts are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Oakbank RCMP, Souris RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

