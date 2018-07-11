RCMP Remind Motorists To Be Mindful Of Cyclists

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

With the warm weather and school out for the summer you'll likely be seeing more kids out on their bikes. 

RCMP Media Liaison Constable Sean O'Keefe says it's nice to see kids out and about biking but notes the increase of cycling traffic means motorists need to be mindful of youngsters on their bikes. 

"I would just encourage anybody who is out and about during the day to keep a watchful eye out for kids who might be darting out into traffic. Young ones on bicycles can be very unpredictable; they could lose control of the bike at any time," explains O'Keefe, "they could change their direction and they won't be using the traditional had signals that adults might be using on their bikes."

O'Keefe adds another safety measure cyclists, both young and old, can take is to always wear a helmet while biking.

"Wear it properly," he notes. "Afix the helmet in a way that is recommended, there are plenty of online videos to show you how that's done. Our biggest fear is, of course, coming across a cyclist who might've been stuck by a vehicle. A lot of times they are slow collisions but head trauma comes from not wearing a helmet or not wearing a helmet properly."

O'Keefe adds children under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet while biking.

