RCMP's Long Weekend Safe Boating Campaign Yields Good Results

The numbers are in and the results from Operation Dry Water look promising. The national campaign is led by the RCMP in conjunction with the Canadian Safe Boating Council and is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.

Officers in Manitoba patrolled three bodies of water over the August long weekend, focusing on the areas surrounding Thompson, Lundar/Ashern and Falcon Lake.

Of the 72 boats checked, 71 had no alcohol on board while one had alcohol but it was legally stored.

Zero impaired drivers were identified.

While he is pleased with these numbers, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre believes the weather over the weekend played a role in the number of boats on the water and the resulting overall statistics.

"While storms and rain, cooler weather that came in at some point," he said. "If it had been a hot weekend I would hate to see what the results could have been."

Manaigre added however, it was eye-opening to see to how many boats were missing proper safety equipment.

He said two boats were ordered off the water due to no safety equipment on board and one ticket was issued for a driver not having an operators card.

Meantime, there were no reports of any boating accidents reported over the long weekend.