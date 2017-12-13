RCMP Say Rash of Gas Station B&E's Are Connected

Carman RCMP believe a series of recent gas station break and enters are connected.



The first break in happened shortly before 4AM on November 24 when officers were alerted to an alarm at the gas bar in Elm Creek. The back door of the business had been forced open and numerous items stolen, including a large sum of cigarettes.

RCMP say this incident followed a similar break and enter into a gas station in Portage la Prairie a mere 45 minutes earlier.

Then on December 3, Carman RCMP responded to another gas bar B&E, this time in Carman where the two suspects entered through the front door and made off with numerous lottery tickets.

Security cameras installed in the store in Elm Creek captured two suspects gaining entry into the business and then seen exiting the store and getting into a silver coloured SUVA which had earlier been reported stolen out of Winnipeg.



One suspect is described as a male, heavier set, wearing a black jacket, lighter coloured pants, gloves, and dark coloured balaclava. The second suspect appears to be thin, wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt. The pair used a pink coloured Rubbermaid container to load up items stolen from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text 'TIPMAN' plus your message to crimes (274637).