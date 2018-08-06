RCMP Says Public Hateful Language Can Result In Jail Time

An RCMP spokesperson hopes the arrests made in Flin Flon, in relation to hateful social media posts, will remind people how serious hate speech can be.

Several individuals took to a local Flin Flon Facebook page to vent about mischief to property, which escalated into hateful and threatening language against residents of First Nations communities.

RCMP Spokesperson Tara Seel explains a quick post on facebook can have serious consequences.

"When people post on social media they need to be aware they're not in a bubble, even if they're on a private page, someone who's on that page can share it widely," said Seel.

What it boils down to, is that social media isn't a private space.

"When you publish thoughts that are hateful or racist - those types of things, there are serious consequences. You will be held accountable for what you type, there's no hiding behind a keyboard."

Seel noted Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada outlines detailed rules for this behaviour. She said there is a difference between comments being hurtful and hateful.

"If you wouldn't say it to someone's face, why would you say it on social media?" she said.

As for the case in Flin Flon, Seel said she couldn't comment on an ongoing investigation. However, she said when looking at the Criminal Code, there is jail time associated with public hateful language. Seel did not specify whether the accused will be facing jail time or not.

"Basically we enforce the Criminal Code as it is written in the Criminal Code in Canada," she said.

Under Criminal Code 319, the 'Public Incitement of Hatred' section states, "Every one who, by communicating statements in any public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace is guilty of (a) an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; or (b) an offence punishable on summary conviction."

"The fact that there are serious consequences shows how deeply impactful some words can be," Seel said. "You are accountable for what you put out there."

In the Flin Flon case, two of the three female suspects, a 32-year-old female from Flin Flon and a 25-year-old female from Denare Beach, SK, have been arrested by RCMP for Uttering Threats and Public Incitement of Hatred. A third arrest is pending for the same charges.