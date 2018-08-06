RCMP Says Public Hateful Language Can Result In Jail Time

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

An RCMP spokesperson hopes the arrests made in Flin Flon, in relation to hateful social media posts, will remind people how serious hate speech can be.

Several individuals took to a local Flin Flon Facebook page to vent about mischief to property, which escalated into hateful and threatening language against residents of First Nations communities.

RCMP Spokesperson Tara Seel explains a quick post on facebook can have serious consequences.

"When people post on social media they need to be aware they're not in a bubble, even if they're on a private page, someone who's on that page can share it widely," said Seel.

What it boils down to, is that social media isn't a private space.

"When you publish thoughts that are hateful or racist - those types of things, there are serious consequences. You will be held accountable for what you type, there's no hiding behind a keyboard."

Seel noted Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada outlines detailed rules for this behaviour. She said there is a difference between comments being hurtful and hateful.

"If you wouldn't say it to someone's face, why would you say it on social media?" she said.

As for the case in Flin Flon, Seel said she couldn't comment on an ongoing investigation. However, she said when looking at the Criminal Code, there is jail time associated with public hateful language. Seel did not specify whether the accused will be facing jail time or not.

"Basically we enforce the Criminal Code as it is written in the Criminal Code in Canada," she said.

Under Criminal Code 319, the 'Public Incitement of Hatred' section states, "Every one who, by communicating statements in any public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace is guilty of (a) an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; or (b) an offence punishable on summary conviction."

"The fact that there are serious consequences shows how deeply impactful some words can be," Seel said. "You are accountable for what you put out there."

In the Flin Flon case, two of the three female suspects, a 32-year-old female from Flin Flon and a 25-year-old female from Denare Beach, SK, have been arrested by RCMP for Uttering Threats and Public Incitement of Hatred. A third arrest is pending for the same charges.

More Local News

Healthcare An Equal Challenge, Former Finance Minister Cameron Friesen Says

Though Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen laments the loss of the finance portfolio, he says stabilizing and continuing to transform Manitoba's healthcare system is an equal challenge. "Clearing…

RCMP Says Public Hateful Language Can Result In Jail Time

An RCMP spokesperson hopes the arrests made in Flin Flon, in relation to hateful social media posts, will remind people how serious hate speech can be. Several individuals took to a local Flin Flon…

Altona Pet Owners Enjoy Longer Free Registration Program

An extended free pet licensing initiative proved successful for the Town of Altona earlier this summer. The annual day-long campaign was stretched to one week for the first time this year. "This year…

Winkler-Born NHL Player Talks Overseas Concussions Charity Trip (GALLERY)

Winkler's Byron Froese, who plays for the Montreal Canadiens, was able to experience a unique overseas trip as part of the 2018 Ice Hockey Classic in Australia and New Zealand this summer. The fourth…

Summer Reading Program Participants Up In 2018

The South Central Regional Library's Summer Reading Program boasts 1,486 children diligently reading 15 minutes every day. Director of Library Services Cathy Ching explains that number easily beats…

Railway Museum Restored To Former Glory

Since 1899, everything revolved around the railway station in Miami, Manitoba. The station played an important role for Miami because it received essential supplies for the surrounding area; the…

Emotional Support Animals Allow For A Wider Variety Of Services

Local Veterinarian Colleen Fisher hopes to clear up the confusion surrounding emotional support animals. Fisher is currently taking her Masters through the University of Edinburgh focusing on…

Hail and Heavy Rain Hit Pembina Valley

A series of severe thunderstorms moved through the Pembina Valley Saturday night bringing heavy rain and hail. Reports of hail up to Toonie sized in Morden, andHail collected in Morden. Picture…

Harvesting World Record Smashed In Winkler With 303 Combines (VIDEO)

The World Record books had to be rewritten after the Harvest For Kids event in Winkler Saturday afternoon. In total, 303 combines rumbled down a field just south of Winkler, handily beating the…

Stage Set For Record Harvest With Over 300 Combines Registered

Children's Camps International (CCI) is closing in on 300 combines lined up in a field south of Winkler this morning, setting the stage for today's record-breaking attempt. The latest estimates put…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login