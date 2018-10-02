Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

UPDATE: Carberry RCMP searching for two children taken by their mother.

Jessica Chartier and her children have been safely located in St. Albert, Alberta. Manitoba RCMP would like to thank the media, St. Albert RCMP and the public for their assistance. Chartier has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to this matter.

-

Manitoba RCMP are looking for two children taken by their mother. Officers have been actively searching for the young boy and girl since they were not returned to their father following a legal parental visit with their mom, Jessica Chartier, at the end of September. 

Police say the children were dropped off by their father at school on September 26, 2018, with plans to spend the next two days with their mother. When their father arrived at the school to pick up the kids two days later on September 28, he was informed that they were not there and, in fact, had not been in school on September 27 or 28. 

Melaina Chartier, age 8, is 3.5 to 4 feet tall with dark, shoulder-length hair.

Colton Nordstrom, age 6, is 3 to 3.5 feet tall with blonde hair and dark-framed, round glasses.

Jessica Chartier, age 29, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Abduction. She is believed to be with the kids and driving a grey, 2016 Chrysler 200 with Manitoba license plates GJX890. Chartier is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with black or blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Jessica and her children were last seen on the evening of October 1 in Virden, Manitoba.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

More Local News

UPDATE: Children Taken By Their Mother Found Safely

UPDATE: Carberry RCMP searching for two children taken by their mother. Jessica Chartier and her children have been safely located in St. Albert, Alberta. Manitoba RCMP would like to thank the media,…

Gilmore Brings Decades of Experience in Bid for R.M. Montcalm Reeve

Paul Gilmore wants to be the next reeve for the R.M. of Montcalm, and while he says he has an interest in politics Gilmore doesn't consider himself a political person. Gilmore feels he has the skills…

MP On New Trade Agreement: "A Lot Of Give And No Take"

Following Sunday's conclusion of the trade agreement negotiations between Canada, Mexico and the United States, Portage Lisgar MP Candice Bergen says Canada came out short in the deal. "Taking a look…

Local Police Taking Part In Instant Messaging Pilot Project

Local police departments are taking part in a instant messaging pilot project next year. The province is investing over $310,000 into new software that will benefit nine police agencies when dealing…

Puppy Scam Strikes Again In Winkler

Winkler Police are once again warning residents to stay vigilant when buying pets online. On September 26, after contacting a seller online, a local female was contacted by an individual who provided…

Goertzen Proud Of Deficit Reduction

Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is pleased with what his government has accomplished when it comes to reducing the province's deficit. The government announced Friday it had a…

Culture Days Celebrated In Morden

Canadians across the country celebrated the arts in all its forms for Culture Days this weekend, including Morden. Several organizations took part in the event, showcasing unique artwork and…

Altona/Rhineland Fire Fighters Put Out Two Weekend Fires

Members of Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services responded to a pair of calls this past weekend. The first call came shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday of a large bonfire in the Rosenfeld area. Turns…

Discovery Nature Sanctuary A Tool For Education

Since its grand opening early in the summer, the Discovery Nature Sanctuary (DNS) has received quite a bit of interest. The area has been a success in allowing people to learn more about the ecology…

Work Continues To Prepare For Twinning PTH 32 Through Winkler

While it still depends on the provincial government committing to four-laning PTH 32 through Winkler in 2019, progress continues in preparing for the project. Manitoba Infrastructure has an…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login