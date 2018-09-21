RCMP Seek Assistance In Locating Missing Man

St. Pierre RCMP is looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Police say 29-year-old William Pachniowski was last seen at his father’s residence in the R.M. of Stuartburn on September 12th. He is described as 5'9" tall weighing 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

RCMP are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the St. Pierre RCMP at 204-433-7433, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).