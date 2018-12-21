Manitoba RCMP are warning online shoppers about a scam targeting Amazon.ca users.

Fake confirmation emails are being sent to Amazon subscribers with information about what was purchased, where the order will be sent, the cost of the purchase, and a button for order details. Once the user clicks the button they are sent to a screen that resembles the Amazon login page that requests the individual's email and password. Once the user enters their account information scammers steal the email, password, and other valuable information saved to the Amazon account, such as a credit card number or personal identifiers (phone numbers, addresses, and so on).

RCMP say if you receive a suspicious email, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. If you log into your Amazon account after receiving this email, contact Amazon directly. And if your credit card information is stored in your Amazon account, contact your financial institution immediately for further steps on how to protect your credit card.

RCMP suggest watching out for the following clues that may indicate a scam: a link to a suspicious URL, an unrecognizable email address from the sender, spelling mistakes, or odd spaces and dashes.