RCMP Warns Of Texting Scam Involving Manitoba Hydro

If you receive a text message from Manitoba Hydro about getting refunded for overpaying, be aware that it is a scam. This is what the text has looked like on the phones of those who have received it

The message says that Manitoba Hydro is sending customers a refund. It also invites recipients to follow a link on their phone to deposit the supposed refund via Interac. RCMP Constable Dennis Redikop says in the past few weeks, a number of people have reportedly been receiving the text message from a source claiming to be Manitoba Hydro and adds it’s important for people to know they should not fall for this.

"We have been getting a lot of citizens coming to the RCMP saying that Hydro asked for personal information and some of them fall for that and are being victims of the fraud. I just wanted to say if you have any questions about Manitoba Hydro or any rebates or refunds, just call the agency directly. Just be very mindful of that and if you’re being defrauded just let us know."

Redikop said so many of these scams are operated out of foreign countries making it almost impossible for police to investigate.