RCU Contributes To Nearly Completed Rosenort Fire Hall

On Tuesday the Rosenort Credit Union (RCU) made a $35,000 dollar donation to the Rosenort Fire Hall. (Left to right) Fundraising Chair Lori Siemens-Friesen, Donator Frank Plett, RCU CEO Brad Penner.

"Concentra Bank is an organization that works with credit unions, and each year they provide grants for communities across Canada. Credit unions can apply for those grants to help projects in their communities, and we applied for a grant on behalf of the fire department," said Penner.

The donation includes a $10,000 Empowering Your Community grant from Concentra Bank, which the RCU submitted on their behalf.

"We're a community-minded credit union, as all credit unions are," said RCU CEO Brad Penner.

"It's a contribution our board made towards the development of our fire hall here in Rosenort, which needs replacement. We outgrew our existing fire hall."

RM of Morris Reeve Ralph Groening is happy about the donation, and said donations make up more than half the total cost of the hall.

"We are nearing 1 million in local donations towards the cost of the new fire hall," said Groening about the $1.2 million project.

He noted the exterior of the hall is nearly complete and crews are finishing the inside.

"Originally the hope was a June completion date. I think we are now looking at the construction completion in fall, September or October of this year," he said.