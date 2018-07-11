Recall On Medication Valsartan Impacts Local Users

A nationwide recall is in effect for high blood-pressure medication, Valsartan.

The recall is a precautionary measure by Health Canada due to a possible contamination of the high blood-pressure medication with probable carcinogenic ingredients.

Ryan Douglas is the Manager at Winkler Pharmacy, he says they have already contacted each patient who uses Valsartan. "The advisement right now is that there isn't a panic, they can keep taking their medication to control their blood-pressure, but the physicians should switch them to an alternative drug."

Douglas notes most of their patients have already switched to a different medication.

More information can be found on the Health Products Regulatory Authority website.