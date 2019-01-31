Recent Break And Enter Attempts Prompt Reminder From Morden Police

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden Police are reminding residents to keep their homes secure after receiving a number of reports of potential attempted break and enters.

On January 25, Morden Police Service received a call at 6:06 p.m. from a resident concerned that someone may be tampering with their locks. The caller explained they've had trouble unlocking their doors despite new locks being put in several times. They had also noticed fresh sets of footprints leading to their door when they were not expecting anyone.

Earlier that week, police received a dispatch to a residential alarm but attended the scene and found the residence secure. Later that day, January 22, police received another alarm call to a different residence. Police again attended but didn't find any signs of forced entry.

Despite the false alarms, police remind the public to always lock their doors and, if anything suspicious is noticed, to call the emergency line at 204-822-4900.

 

