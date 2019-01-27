2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

After closing shop in Morden a few years ago, the Dirks family has re-opened their bridal shop in Winkler. Livienne Bridal Boutique held their grand opening this weekend at 455 Roblin Blvd. East.

"It was always a passion of my mum's and mine," says owner, Josephine Dirks, adding that they sold their Morden store after mother, Swetlana Dirks became pregnant, much to their surprise.

Although they are very thankful for the new child, she says, "one day we just sat down and said 'let's do it again.'"

Livienne has a large selection of wedding dresses in varying styles, veils, and they are currently planning to add shoes and more grad dresses to their racks. There is also a resident photographer, Thomas Iwanow, who is available for any brides still looking to book a photographer.

"We have a very unique collection which is only supported here with us by the Livienne Bride Boutique. Winnipeg does not carry our collections which makes us very unique."

Josephine notes that with the steady growth happening in Winkler, it made their location choice simple, "especially because we don't have anything like that here yet, so we thought it would be really beneficial for Winkler itself . . . Instead of driving to Winnipeg you can shop locally now."

Open hours are 10a.m. - 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, and 10a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday.

"[We've] had a fairly good response which we're very thankful for," she says, adding that some people were already contacting them before the shop was officially open to see if they had dresses in.

Ordering a dress can take three to six months for arrival, but they do sell off the rack for any brides in a rush.

"We hope that everyone finds what they're looking for, especially when it comes in regards to a wedding dress."

Recently Closed Bridal Store Returns To The Pembina Valley

