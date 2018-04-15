Record Harvest Attempt Receives Huge Push From Anonymous Donor

The Guinness Record Books will likely have a new entry this summer.

Harvest for Kids, a fundraising initiative by Children's Camps International is gaining steam in the Pembina Valley and across the country. So far more than 80 combines are signed up to take part in the record attempt in Winkler August 4.

The record will see the most combine harvesters (300) working simultaneously on a single field.

The event will kick off the night before with a fundraising concert at the Winkler Parkland stage featuring High Valley, Rosemary Siemens and the Hunter Brothers.

Coordinator George Klassen says the search for volunteers continues as well, adding they will need up to 700 volunteers in ten different categories.

"We have so many places we can use volunteers," he says.

The event is expected to draw up to 20,000 visitors to the 320-acre field south of Winkler.

In the end, the agricultural spectacle is about sending kids to Christian summer camp ministries around the world. Organizers have set a $5 million goal to send one million children to camp.

"We wake up at a night in a cold sweat... what were we thinking," says Harvest for Kids National Director Dave Thiessen.

However, the mission resonates with residents in the Pembina Valley. One anonymous donor has offered to match all donations up to $250,000."That is huge," Klassen says.

To learn more visit: http://harvestforkids.com/

