Flood waters continue to cover portions of road in the R.M. of Montcalm.

18 residents also remain evacuated from an area east of St. Jean Baptiste as flooding has cut off road access on PR 246 south of PR 217, also known as St. Mary's Road. A state of local emergency also remains in place at this time.

Emergency coordinator, Jean Barnabe, says this is a common problem in the area because of the Roseau River coming in from the east and the Red River to the west.

Meantime, there are a few water-covered rural roads in the west side of the municipality but Barnabe says no one has become isolated because of the situation, and he doesn't anticipate that happening as the Red River crest makes its way north.

According to the provine's latest flood outlook posted Wednesday, the Red River crest is expected at Emerson Thursday or Friday and is to remain at peak levels (787.7 ft. - 788.0 ft.) for a few days.

Partial ring dike closures are in place at Emerson and at St. Jean Baptiste with both communities expected to remain accessible by road.

The province says updated forecast peak levels at Letellier (782.9 ft. - 783.3 ft.) and St. Adolphe (760.5 ft. - 761.2 ft.) mean partial closures are no longer required in those communities.

In addition, PTH 75 North at Morris is expected to remain open, however if peak levels reach the high-end of what is predicted (773.4 ft. - 774.6 ft.), the province says crews will begin 24-hour monitoring. Additional traffic control measures may also be possible. This crest is anticipated at Morris between Saturday and Monday.

Below are a handful of photos taken by Paul Sabourin showing water over PR 246. Photos used with permission from the R.M. of Montcalm.