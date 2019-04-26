Red River Crests At Emerson

The Red River has crested at Emerson.

According to the province's latest flood report, the peak reached the community Wednesday at 787.7 ft. and is now near Letellier.

A flood warning remains in effect along the Red River from Emerson to the Floodway, however water levels are expected to slowly go down after the crest has moved through.

Meantime, partial ring dike closures remain in place at Emerson and St. Jean Baptiste, which both remain accessible by road. The province says PTH 75 north of Morris is still expected to remain open as the peak makes its way north, but notes the area will be closely monitored in the coming days.

Forecast rain this weekend is not expected to affect river levels at this time.